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Photo 4040
hey mum what's that?
joey has spotted me while mum is napping - there is something so special about these moments with wild animals. I'm using a lot of my zoom power, I'm not really close to them at all
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
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28th July 2026 2:40pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw bless - so wide-eyed in wonderment ! fav
July 31st, 2026
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