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Previous
Photo 4044
I think we ate it all mum
how big is Enya's joey now? We also have a name for him - Elliot!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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365
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th July 2026 3:31pm
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KV
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What a cutie!
August 2nd, 2026
Susan
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Welcome Elliot
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Very cute
August 2nd, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Elliot is a great name for such a cutie.
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
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Such a precious little face.
August 2nd, 2026
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