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I think we ate it all mum by koalagardens
Photo 4044

I think we ate it all mum

how big is Enya's joey now? We also have a name for him - Elliot!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

KoalaGardens🐨

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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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KV ace
What a cutie!
August 2nd, 2026  
Susan ace
Welcome Elliot
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cute
August 2nd, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Elliot is a great name for such a cutie.
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Such a precious little face.
August 2nd, 2026  
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