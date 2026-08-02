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one more cuddle before dinner by koalagardens
Photo 4045

one more cuddle before dinner

Ruby and her little one
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Elyse Klemchuk
This is very sweet!
August 3rd, 2026  
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