Previous
Elliot by koalagardens
Photo 4046

Elliot

Enya's joey is a boy and has been named and I can't believe he is already venturing out to eat on his own, more than 25 m above the ground. He is at least a few weeks older than Ruby's joey.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
He’s gorgeous, such a cute face
August 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact