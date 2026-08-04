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Previous
Photo 4047
lap young
compared to Elliot yesterday, Ruby's joey is still sitting in her lap to eat, but it will only be weeks before this one is clambering alone for meals too.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd August 2026 4:01pm
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nature
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animals
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wildlife
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animal
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australia
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koala
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joey
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marsupial
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wildandfree
Christine Sztukowski
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Sweet
August 4th, 2026
Michelle
Cute capture
August 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So sweet !
August 4th, 2026
Mags
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Aww!
August 4th, 2026
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