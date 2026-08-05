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Previous
Photo 4048
foot of the month
I do like a good foot photo - I like how you can see the huge blood vessel inside the claws with the back lighting
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th August 2026 1:50pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow look at those claws
August 5th, 2026
Susan Klassen
Fabulous capture. Those sure look sharp.
August 5th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Awesome capture,,,
August 5th, 2026
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