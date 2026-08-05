Previous
foot of the month by koalagardens
Photo 4048

foot of the month

I do like a good foot photo - I like how you can see the huge blood vessel inside the claws with the back lighting
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
1109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow look at those claws
August 5th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
Fabulous capture. Those sure look sharp.
August 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Awesome capture,,,
August 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact