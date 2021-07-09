Sign up
92 / 365
bit of a drip?
I do find water drops lovely to photograph
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3644
photos
265
followers
253
following
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
1200
2290
2291
1201
1202
2292
92
2293
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
learning
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th June 2021 7:11am
nature
,
water
,
leaf
,
australia
,
conservation
Babs
ace
Lovely droplets. We have had bucket loads of rain here today.
July 10th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
On the other hand we enjoyed the most beautiful sunny day tempered a little by a brisk cutting westerly wind, Love your water droplets.
July 10th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
So lovely....sunny today here with a bit of a chill wind.
July 10th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely droplets rolling off the eucaliptus leaf and great bokeh background !
July 10th, 2021
