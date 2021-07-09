Previous
bit of a drip? by koalagardens
92 / 365

bit of a drip?

I do find water drops lovely to photograph
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs ace
Lovely droplets. We have had bucket loads of rain here today.
July 10th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
On the other hand we enjoyed the most beautiful sunny day tempered a little by a brisk cutting westerly wind, Love your water droplets.
July 10th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
So lovely....sunny today here with a bit of a chill wind.
July 10th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely droplets rolling off the eucaliptus leaf and great bokeh background !
July 10th, 2021  
