nature invented primary colours by koalagardens
32 / 365

nature invented primary colours

for the MFPIAC primary colours challenge :)

Just couldn't resist these birds feeding in the light rain at my front door.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Sand Lily
Lovely collage.
March 18th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
gotta love them... perfect for primary colours
March 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super colourful visitors to find by your front door !
March 19th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
It’s a cold and rainy day in my part of Chicago. This collage is a huge treat!
March 19th, 2020  
