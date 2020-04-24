Previous
Next
breaking free by koalagardens
40 / 365

breaking free

a challenge trifecta - composite (freedom), etsooi and birds animal theme
Here is a tutorial on how to create the 3-d coming out of the phone effect
https://youtu.be/DZ_sbv7BBV0
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
These are such fun, very nicely done!
April 24th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Wow, great fun, fav!
April 24th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Clever, bit advanced for me!!
April 24th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another clever image !
April 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise