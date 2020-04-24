Sign up
breaking free
a challenge trifecta - composite (freedom), etsooi and birds animal theme
Here is a tutorial on how to create the 3-d coming out of the phone effect
https://youtu.be/DZ_sbv7BBV0
24th April 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2744
photos
229
followers
199
following
FBailey
ace
These are such fun, very nicely done!
April 24th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Wow, great fun, fav!
April 24th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Clever, bit advanced for me!!
April 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another clever image !
April 24th, 2020
