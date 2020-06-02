Previous
a botanical wrap by koalagardens
47 / 365

a botanical wrap

My botanical month with a daily theme layered on top. I might be a bit less challenging to myself this month, but it was a great learning month anyway.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
12% complete

bep
Gorgeous!
June 1st, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
Oh very impressive, that must had taken some thought, and photographic skills.
June 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! fabulous - fav
June 1st, 2020  
