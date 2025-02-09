Sign up
100 / 365
zoom zoom
this is one of the zoomed photos of Valentine in the tree you can see in my
FoR here
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
overflow
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th February 2025 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Amazing capture, maybe he would have been easier to spot if the tree were green ;-)
February 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think he is a little harder in the bw, I might post the colour version tomorrow and you can all let me know if it helps!
February 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
@koalagardens
so amazing that you can get such clear shots of them from those heights, he even has a leaf in his mouth ;-)
February 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
yeah I got a nice series of images of him stuffing his face :) I do love my powershot of all my cameras for this kind of work
February 10th, 2025
