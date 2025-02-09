Previous
zoom zoom by koalagardens
zoom zoom

this is one of the zoomed photos of Valentine in the tree you can see in my FoR here
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Amazing capture, maybe he would have been easier to spot if the tree were green ;-)
February 10th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana I think he is a little harder in the bw, I might post the colour version tomorrow and you can all let me know if it helps!
February 10th, 2025  
@koalagardens so amazing that you can get such clear shots of them from those heights, he even has a leaf in his mouth ;-)
February 10th, 2025  
@ludwigsdiana yeah I got a nice series of images of him stuffing his face :) I do love my powershot of all my cameras for this kind of work
February 10th, 2025  
