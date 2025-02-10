Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
colour version - can you spot him now?
most people couldn't find Valentine in the FoR version and suggested it may be easier in colour - is it?
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
7
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Nope! Still can't see him unless he's one of the dark spots.
February 10th, 2025
Michelle
I think I can see him, how ever do you manage to spot them!
February 10th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@bigmxx
sheer determination?
February 10th, 2025
JackieR
ace
He's a dot!!!
February 10th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
I thought I did, but now I’m not sure. I am looking at the picture on my cell phone. Will look again using the computer. I’m just not sure. Will keep trying!
February 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
I think I’ve found him
February 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo he’s so high… and very brave
February 10th, 2025
