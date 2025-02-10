Previous
colour version - can you spot him now? by koalagardens
colour version - can you spot him now?

most people couldn't find Valentine in the FoR version and suggested it may be easier in colour - is it?
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Mags ace
Nope! Still can't see him unless he's one of the dark spots.
February 10th, 2025  
Michelle
I think I can see him, how ever do you manage to spot them!
February 10th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@bigmxx sheer determination?
February 10th, 2025  
JackieR ace
He's a dot!!!
February 10th, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
I thought I did, but now I’m not sure. I am looking at the picture on my cell phone. Will look again using the computer. I’m just not sure. Will keep trying!
February 10th, 2025  
Jo ace
I think I’ve found him
February 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo he’s so high… and very brave
February 10th, 2025  
