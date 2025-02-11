Previous
check your answers by koalagardens
check your answers

some of you felt you had spotted Valentine - were you right? now you can all see him, or at least see a dot not much bigger than a soccer ball
11th February 2025

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Thank you for putting us out of our misery !! I had two possible spots in mind - this one and the dark spot just above - - pure guesswork I am afraid !!!!!!!
February 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! You have a great zoom to catch these critters up close!
February 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I saw him!!!!
February 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
I see him.
February 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow you must have very good eyesight.
February 11th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wow, you must have scanned the trees with your binoculars
February 11th, 2025  
