102 / 365
check your answers
some of you felt you had spotted Valentine - were you right? now you can all see him, or at least see a dot not much bigger than a soccer ball
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Thank you for putting us out of our misery !! I had two possible spots in mind - this one and the dark spot just above - - pure guesswork I am afraid !!!!!!!
February 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! You have a great zoom to catch these critters up close!
February 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I saw him!!!!
February 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
I see him.
February 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow you must have very good eyesight.
February 11th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wow, you must have scanned the trees with your binoculars
February 11th, 2025
