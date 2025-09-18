Previous
bw version by koalagardens
106 / 365

bw version

I'm still trying to decide if I prefer seeing the brown of the rock and green or the bw - what do you think (compare to photo uploaded yesterday)
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
September 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning - although a lover of colour, in this instant the B/W version is superior - much more dynamic - the rocks and Splash are the highlight of this image and not taken away by the blue of the sky !! fav
September 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact