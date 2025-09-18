Sign up
bw version
I'm still trying to decide if I prefer seeing the brown of the rock and green or the bw - what do you think (compare to photo uploaded yesterday)
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
water
,
sea
,
rocks
,
ocean
,
australia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
September 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning - although a lover of colour, in this instant the B/W version is superior - much more dynamic - the rocks and Splash are the highlight of this image and not taken away by the blue of the sky !! fav
September 20th, 2025
