113 / 365
FoR shapes
I'm going to explore shapes in various ways this week
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
overflow
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th February 2026 7:30am
Tags
nature
,
web
,
australia
,
conservation
,
for2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fantastic shape!
February 8th, 2026
narayani
ace
Great find!
February 8th, 2026
Anne
ace
Fab start to the week Katrina
February 8th, 2026
Allison Williams
ace
Nothing more of a natural miracle than a spider web. Beautiful!
February 8th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Excellent start
February 8th, 2026
