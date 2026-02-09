Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
architectural shapes
only noticed this nest overhanging one of my quad bike paths yesterday - now I'm paranoid I'm going to forget and manage to disturb them riding through one day and pay the price ...
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
6826
photos
260
followers
283
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Latest from all albums
2646
3883
3884
113
2647
2648
114
3885
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
overflow
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th February 2026 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wasps
,
wildandfree
,
for2026
Diana
ace
What an amazing find and capture, such great detail and bokeh! Please watch out when riding ;-)
February 10th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
You have even got a wasp at the bottom well defined! Love the background bokeh too!
February 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close