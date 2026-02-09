Previous
architectural shapes by koalagardens
114 / 365

architectural shapes

only noticed this nest overhanging one of my quad bike paths yesterday - now I'm paranoid I'm going to forget and manage to disturb them riding through one day and pay the price ...
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
What an amazing find and capture, such great detail and bokeh! Please watch out when riding ;-)
February 10th, 2026  
You have even got a wasp at the bottom well defined! Love the background bokeh too!
February 10th, 2026  
