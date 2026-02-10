Sign up
115 / 365
Pittasporum
shapes in nature again - these are lovely orange berries with the common name of native apricot, but you don't eat them. the leaves can be made into a tea and used for many ailments from congestion to lactation help
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Photo Details
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
9th February 2026 9:31am
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
for2026
,
pittasporum
