Pittasporum
Pittasporum

shapes in nature again - these are lovely orange berries with the common name of native apricot, but you don't eat them. the leaves can be made into a tea and used for many ailments from congestion to lactation help
10th February 2026

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
