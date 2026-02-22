Previous
mood - carefree by koalagardens
125 / 365

mood - carefree

how many birds can you see, flying or in trees? they were being incredibly active, I think 4 different kinds of birds and quite a number flitting fast
22nd February 2026

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
34% complete

Diana ace
Amazing sight and capture, lovely light too.
February 24th, 2026  
