125 / 365
mood - carefree
how many birds can you see, flying or in trees? they were being incredibly active, I think 4 different kinds of birds and quite a number flitting fast
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
for2026
Diana
ace
Amazing sight and capture, lovely light too.
February 24th, 2026
