135 / 365
alternate rainbow starts with green!
so here is the brazilian spinach I used in an end of FoR image - when I cut and eat, I put the stems in water to root, then pot them up and sell at the farmers market - feed a person greens and they eat for a day ,teach a person to grow greens ...
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
36% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
overflow
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st March 2026 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
garden
,
spinach
,
rainbow-2026
narayani
ace
Lovely lush greens
March 2nd, 2026
