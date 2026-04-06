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little update on HappySnaps by koalagardens
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little update on HappySnaps

many of you are friends with my mum here. she has had a fall and is working hard at her physio but may be away for a couple of weeks, at least so far as taking photos of her own.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Diana ace
Oh no Katrina, not a good thing to do at our age! My friend who also has cancer fell and broke her hip, she is having therapy but in a very bad state! We just cannot afford to fall!

Please give Valerie my best wishes for a speedy recovery, I will miss her and keep her in my prayers. Sending much love and positive energy her way 🤗🙏🏻❤️. Thanks for the update and posting this beautiful image.
April 6th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
So sorry to hear this Katrina. I had missed seeing Valeries photos over the last few days and was wondering if she was ok. Wishing her a very speedy recovery
April 6th, 2026  
Babs ace
Oh no sorry to hear this hope Valerie recovers soon. Please pass on my best wishes.
I love the editing in this shot so creative
April 6th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
April 6th, 2026  
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