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grass seed head by koalagardens
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grass seed head

a little fun with textures, gaussian blurs, layers and masks
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
A super little bristly seed head - yes, great textures and light , against the blurry background ! fav
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
loveliness
April 16th, 2026  
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