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grass seed head
a little fun with textures, gaussian blurs, layers and masks
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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KoalaGardens🐨
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@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th April 2026 3:54pm
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etsooi-174
Beryl Lloyd
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A super little bristly seed head - yes, great textures and light , against the blurry background ! fav
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
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loveliness
April 16th, 2026
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