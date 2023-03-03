Previous
Rainbow Purple by koalagardens
3 / 365

Rainbow Purple

another water drop in the early morning for my diagonal rainbow
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Deep rich color!
March 3rd, 2023  
great macro shot, kat. i like it. this flower is hard to shoot for me. aces!
March 3rd, 2023  
