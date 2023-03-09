Previous
Rainbow Green by koalagardens
9 / 365

Rainbow Green

For my diagonal calendar. Tiny fella, about an inch long on my basil Nice, that takes care of any pests!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beautiful photo in green.
March 9th, 2023  
Wow, great macro of this guy. Sounds like he is beneficial to your garden.
March 9th, 2023  
Great shot! If it's a female, she will stay around awhile as long as food is plentiful.
March 9th, 2023  
