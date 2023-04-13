Sign up
44 / 365
the blue one
Lots of you got this one right as I did show a fair bit of the guitar.
see macro here
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
album
album
Diana
ace
Great shot of the cover, I totally forgot about this one which I also had ;-)
April 13th, 2023
