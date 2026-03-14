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nearly at the end of week 2 by koalagardens
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nearly at the end of week 2

with my alternate calendar for shapes
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2026 Conservation is my passion 🐨 STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly as they race towards extinction. 365 is my virtual happy place...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely blue - looks like an under the sea scape ! fav
March 15th, 2026  
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