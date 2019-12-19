Previous
Pig Face by koalagardens
Photo 643

Pig Face

I wonder why they have this name - not very fitting. These can be eaten entirely - leaves and flowers and have medicinal qualities as well. They have been used by the people in this country since time immemorial raw or cooked.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
