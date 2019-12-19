Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 643
Pig Face
I wonder why they have this name - not very fitting. These can be eaten entirely - leaves and flowers and have medicinal qualities as well. They have been used by the people in this country since time immemorial raw or cooked.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
2484
photos
212
followers
188
following
176% complete
View this month »
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Latest from all albums
640
641
1724
1725
642
1726
643
1727
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th December 2019 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
food
,
flower
,
pretty
,
native
,
australia
,
garden
,
succulent
,
pig face
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close