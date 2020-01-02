Sign up
Photo 650
memories
I love friendship gardens and this plant originally came from my brothers garden many years back. I have happy memories when I see this flowering :)
Rule of thirds carefully applied for the theme
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
summer
,
theme-composition
Shutterbug
ace
Ohh. That is so beautiful. Love your comp and the colors.
January 3rd, 2020
Brigette
ace
that's a lovely connection
January 3rd, 2020
