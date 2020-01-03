Sign up
Photo 651
bloomin marvellous
Aren't roses amazing as they come in such a variety? I am surprised that even in this drought a few are flowering in my garden just now.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th January 2020 9:31am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
,
theme-composition
Carole Sandford
ace
That is beautiful!
January 4th, 2020
Ulrika
ace
Gorgeous ❤️ the clarity of the rose is perfect 👌
January 4th, 2020
