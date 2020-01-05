Sign up
Photo 653
I'll take my cap off to that
I love how that little bud cap lifts off for the flower to open - you can spot a couple of them mid-lift ...
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
blooms
,
flower
,
australia
,
gum
,
summer
,
buds
,
eucalyptus
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, these are so beautiful!
January 6th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Beautiful :)
January 6th, 2020
Annie D
ace
I love love love flowering gums - I go out and amire mine daily hahahaha
January 6th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Oh yes, how great! This would be good to watch on a time lapse camera. Lovely shot showing the progress from bud to full open flowers.
January 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
love those gum blossoms
January 6th, 2020
Chris K
ace
and wonderful how all the different Gum Trees have different caps. At the moment everywhere we walk there is a carpet of minute little yellow caps. Very painful if you step on them with bare feet!
January 6th, 2020
