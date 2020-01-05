Previous
I'll take my cap off to that by koalagardens
I'll take my cap off to that

I love how that little bud cap lifts off for the flower to open - you can spot a couple of them mid-lift ...
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, these are so beautiful!
January 6th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Beautiful :)
January 6th, 2020  
Annie D ace
I love love love flowering gums - I go out and amire mine daily hahahaha
January 6th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Oh yes, how great! This would be good to watch on a time lapse camera. Lovely shot showing the progress from bud to full open flowers.
January 6th, 2020  
Wylie ace
love those gum blossoms
January 6th, 2020  
Chris K ace
and wonderful how all the different Gum Trees have different caps. At the moment everywhere we walk there is a carpet of minute little yellow caps. Very painful if you step on them with bare feet!
January 6th, 2020  
