red browed finch on oil by koalagardens
red browed finch on oil

remember my beautiful bird bath?
I have had many different birds through that I didn't see in November, though I did see these ones. But I really liked this capture with the little bird coming up out of the water.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Babs
He is enjoying himself. We had 3mm rain last night, yay.
January 9th, 2020  
Fr1da
A beautiful little finch !
January 9th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney
Such a delightful capture..
January 9th, 2020  
