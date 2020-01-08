Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 656
red browed finch on oil
remember my beautiful bird bath?
I have had many different birds through that I didn't see in November, though I did see these ones. But I really liked this capture with the little bird coming up out of the water.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2516
photos
218
followers
188
following
179% complete
View this month »
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
Latest from all albums
1743
653
1744
654
655
1745
1746
656
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
4th January 2020 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
australia
,
wet
,
drought
,
finch
,
swim
,
birdbath
,
theme-composition
Babs
ace
He is enjoying himself. We had 3mm rain last night, yay.
January 9th, 2020
Fr1da
A beautiful little finch !
January 9th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a delightful capture..
January 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close