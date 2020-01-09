Previous
three's a crowd by koalagardens
Photo 657

three's a crowd

Here we have a spangled drongo, a female regent bower bird and a male regent bower bird. Doesn't get much better than that in my books!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Issi Bannerman ace
Terrific trio!
January 10th, 2020  
