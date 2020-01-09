Sign up
Photo 657
three's a crowd
Here we have a spangled drongo, a female regent bower bird and a male regent bower bird. Doesn't get much better than that in my books!
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
water
,
bird
,
australia
,
drought
,
swim
,
birdbath
,
bower
,
drongo
Issi Bannerman
ace
Terrific trio!
January 10th, 2020
