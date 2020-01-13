Previous
native bloom by koalagardens
native bloom

grevilleas are incredibly varied both in colour and shape. I think this yellow one is rather nice and each flower is longer than my hand.
Thank you for the lovely messages of concern and support with the awful situation here.
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Wylie ace
Its lovely, and a beautiful shot. I love grevillea but steer clear as they do terrible things to my skin!
January 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a stunner, wonderful capture with lovely tones and great bokeh!
January 14th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
That is such an interesting flower!
January 14th, 2020  
