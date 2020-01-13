Sign up
Photo 661
native bloom
grevilleas are incredibly varied both in colour and shape. I think this yellow one is rather nice and each flower is longer than my hand.
Thank you for the lovely messages of concern and support with the awful situation here.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
KoalaGardens
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th January 2020 9:43am
Tags
nature
flower
bloom
australia
summer
grevillea
Wylie
ace
Its lovely, and a beautiful shot. I love grevillea but steer clear as they do terrible things to my skin!
January 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a stunner, wonderful capture with lovely tones and great bokeh!
January 14th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
That is such an interesting flower!
January 14th, 2020
