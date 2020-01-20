Previous
birds of a feather, or even not by koalagardens
birds of a feather, or even not

2 magpies and a figbird doing their morning ablutions on a dead tree. This tree was struck by lightning a few years ago.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
