you can do so many things with a rose by koalagardens
Photo 669

you can do so many things with a rose

Roses are awesome, they stand for themselves, but also they make wonderful ETSOOI subjects.
Hope you enjoy this one.
21st January 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

bep
It's beautiful!
January 22nd, 2020  
