miniature rose

This rose is barely 1 cm across, quite a lovely little bloomer.



Thank you for the awesome support and comments here about the situation in Australia.

Yesterday turned out to be one of the worst in all the horror we have been facing with the death of amazing rescuers and the loss of an entire colony and sanctuary.



This morning my day started by a rescue call, just 750 metres away from the property at 6am.

A stunning, perfectly healthy young male koala, around 3 years old. Head completely flattened by a car. Just 500 m inside a SLOW DOWN KOALA ZONE complete with huge signs, road painting and flashing vehicle responsive lights.

No matter how much has been lost, how bad it all is, they are still being killed at the same rate by everything else that was taking them out before the fires started.



I put forward as much positivity and hope as possible, but today was another really hard one. Thanks for listening.