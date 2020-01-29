Sign up
Photo 677
citrus swallowtail
another native, and one I hadn't managed to capture before - Papilio aegeus.
The common name is given because they lay their eggs on citrus trees, so they aren't all that well liked - I however believe that sharing is caring :)
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2558
photos
224
followers
191
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th January 2020 6:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
conservation
,
theme-composition
,
wildandfree
