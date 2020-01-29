Previous
citrus swallowtail by koalagardens
citrus swallowtail

another native, and one I hadn't managed to capture before - Papilio aegeus.
The common name is given because they lay their eggs on citrus trees, so they aren't all that well liked - I however believe that sharing is caring :)
29th January 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
