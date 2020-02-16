Still life - glimpse

I'm going to find the theme this week hard, but this was an easy start - maybe it will flow as I go.

My little koala shelf - at the back is a large mosaic tile that was made for me by the artist who painted this very picture from a photo of one of my koalas and it became the cover of the first of the children's books about the animals here. I can't believe someone can smash stuff up and then create something so beautiful.

The shot glass in the front has been tested and has a frost koala on it. Then a little koala candle, 3 wise koalas, and the 2 tumbling koalas.

Would you believe there are a few more koala items on this shelf - maybe tomorrow ... :)