Previous
Next
Still life - glimpse by koalagardens
Photo 695

Still life - glimpse

I'm going to find the theme this week hard, but this was an easy start - maybe it will flow as I go.
My little koala shelf - at the back is a large mosaic tile that was made for me by the artist who painted this very picture from a photo of one of my koalas and it became the cover of the first of the children's books about the animals here. I can't believe someone can smash stuff up and then create something so beautiful.
The shot glass in the front has been tested and has a frost koala on it. Then a little koala candle, 3 wise koalas, and the 2 tumbling koalas.
Would you believe there are a few more koala items on this shelf - maybe tomorrow ... :)
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
You've nailed this. It's really cool! I look forward to seeing more of your koalas on the shelf.
February 18th, 2020  
Brigette ace
oh I love a little still life shrine.
February 18th, 2020  
Monique ace
☺️👍
February 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise