around the rainbow we go by koalagardens
Photo 722

around the rainbow we go

the geisha girl is always such a cheerful colour and here it pretty much flowers all year round.

Jordan's blood count unfortunately has dropped again. Very disappointing, but the plan is to basically continue treatment the same this week and assess again.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Dustyloup
Gorgeous frame choice
March 15th, 2020  
