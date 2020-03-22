Previous
butterfly host by koalagardens
Photo 730

butterfly host

Pink Euodia (Melicope elleryana) host to the blue ulysses butterfly - now I just need to get a photo of one of these! They are around, but I just can't get a shot, drives me batty sometimes when I try :)
22nd March 2020

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

