Photo 756
sweet sunrise faffing
I took the photo of JordanT today but the sunrise was from my archives and then textured but as it was the bottom layer in PS that date got applied to the image.
A bit of fun playing about with a few different processes :)
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th September 2018 6:00am
Tags
australia
,
sunrise
,
30-shots2020
,
jordant
