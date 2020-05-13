Previous
the mighty G by koalagardens
the mighty G

I am rather fond of gerberas and this deep red one is a real treat. continuing my personal theme inside the month botanical theme.
My calendar is patchy but I will fill it all, severely time poor and relying on some images I photographed earlier in the month.

Please forgive my lack of commenting tonight - I love seeing what you all put up and responding but I'm severely time poor and brain dead. I'm nearly finished 8 months of working with some scientists (voluntarily) on ground-breaking mapping of koala activity over more than 30 years and the pressure is on for deadlines this week. I don't know where I find the time to work for a living, it really cramps up my time for things like that, which I would rather be doing!
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Monique ace
Beautiful shot, love your pov
May 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh what a glorious gerbera - such a deep and rich colour . You have captured it so beautifully - great pov , light , sharp detail and a beautiful bokeh background - big fav Tour life is so full Katrina - I so do admire you, your energy and work !
May 13th, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely and unusual POV
May 13th, 2020  
