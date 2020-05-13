the mighty G

I am rather fond of gerberas and this deep red one is a real treat. continuing my personal theme inside the month botanical theme.

My calendar is patchy but I will fill it all, severely time poor and relying on some images I photographed earlier in the month.



Please forgive my lack of commenting tonight - I love seeing what you all put up and responding but I'm severely time poor and brain dead. I'm nearly finished 8 months of working with some scientists (voluntarily) on ground-breaking mapping of koala activity over more than 30 years and the pressure is on for deadlines this week. I don't know where I find the time to work for a living, it really cramps up my time for things like that, which I would rather be doing!