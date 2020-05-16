Previous
bugs eye view by koalagardens
Photo 785

bugs eye view

Is this what flowers look like to insects as they move along the ground (OK maybe they don't get the texture view hahaha).
Continuing my botanical month theme with my daily theme using this texture and daisies in my garden
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! Lovely processing!
May 17th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
The texture looks lovely with this flower :)
May 17th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
May 17th, 2020  
