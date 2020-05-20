Sign up
Photo 789
dewdrops on gerbera
This is my favourite of all the gerberas I have here, and with dewdrops early morning it is definitely at it's very best. Continuing my botanical monthly theme with my day theme.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
orange
,
garden
,
gerbera
,
theme-botanical
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
May 21st, 2020
