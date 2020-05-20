Previous
dewdrops on gerbera by koalagardens
Photo 789

dewdrops on gerbera

This is my favourite of all the gerberas I have here, and with dewdrops early morning it is definitely at it's very best. Continuing my botanical monthly theme with my day theme.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty !
May 21st, 2020  
