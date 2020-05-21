kangaroo grass

This was the staple grain harvested for tens of thousands of years by our indigenous custodians. It is a super grain - don't let its looks fool you. Bakers who are now experimenting with it find it is many times more potent as what have become traditional grains.

It actually accelerates the baking process, and breaks down gluten. It has a beautiful smell while cooking and a nutty flavour.

The best thing is it grows in drought, floods, poor soils and harsh conditions. In fact about the only thing that seems to kill it is use of super phosphate fertilisers.

Finally - it enriches the soil where it grows, and self sows, or responds well to hand harvesting resowing. What could be better?

Continuing my botanical theme for the month and daily theme of native grasses on my property.