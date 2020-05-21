Previous
Next
kangaroo grass by koalagardens
Photo 790

kangaroo grass

This was the staple grain harvested for tens of thousands of years by our indigenous custodians. It is a super grain - don't let its looks fool you. Bakers who are now experimenting with it find it is many times more potent as what have become traditional grains.
It actually accelerates the baking process, and breaks down gluten. It has a beautiful smell while cooking and a nutty flavour.
The best thing is it grows in drought, floods, poor soils and harsh conditions. In fact about the only thing that seems to kill it is use of super phosphate fertilisers.
Finally - it enriches the soil where it grows, and self sows, or responds well to hand harvesting resowing. What could be better?
Continuing my botanical theme for the month and daily theme of native grasses on my property.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Pengelly
I'm trialing collecting and growing the seeds of kangaroo grass at the moment for the "wild " section of my garden. Why buy ornamentals? And now you've given me all these other benefits to think about. Thank you.
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise