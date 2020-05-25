Sign up
Photo 794
the end
the very last of the pink flowers - it's not often there are no flower on this vine, but then it is winter in a few more days. just made it for the theme for the month!
25th May 2020
25th May 20
3
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2814
photos
235
followers
200
following
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
792
1881
1882
793
794
1883
795
1884
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th May 2020 2:40pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pink
,
australia
,
garden
,
theme-botanical
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the textures of these faded flowers.
May 27th, 2020
Wylie
ace
dried but still lovely, I thought they were roses until I read your text.
May 27th, 2020
Diana
ace
Death becomes them, lovely tones and papery textures.
May 27th, 2020
