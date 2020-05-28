Sign up
Photo 797
swamp foxtail - no surprise
Great name for this lovely native grass that finishes my native grass theme during this botanical month.
There are many foxtail grasses, some are native, some not. This one definitely is and it is rather lovely.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2818
photos
236
followers
200
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th May 2020 9:44am
Tags
grass
,
native
,
australia
,
conservation
,
foxtail
,
theme-botanical
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful grass , capture and bokeh background ! fav
May 29th, 2020
Annie D
ace
lovely tones and detail....
May 29th, 2020
