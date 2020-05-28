Previous
swamp foxtail - no surprise by koalagardens
Photo 797

Great name for this lovely native grass that finishes my native grass theme during this botanical month.
There are many foxtail grasses, some are native, some not. This one definitely is and it is rather lovely.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful grass , capture and bokeh background ! fav
May 29th, 2020  
Annie D ace
lovely tones and detail....
May 29th, 2020  
