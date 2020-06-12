Previous
a true icon by koalagardens
Photo 812

a true icon

I just love kookaburras :)
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
I love them too
June 13th, 2020  
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird! Wish we had them here too. I did see one at world of birds, they really are lovely.
June 13th, 2020  
