Photo 825
you can count on a good grevillea
other things surrounding are in winter bloom too, making a pretty backdrop. I guess that is why we always have plenty of insects in winter, there is food for all somewhere year round.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
26th June 2020 5:04pm
Tags
flower
,
australia
,
plants
,
garden
,
grevillea
,
30dayswild2020
