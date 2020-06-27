Sign up
Photo 827
ahhh the early birds
I love the way they hunt, sit very still, watch intently and swoop and snatch.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2879
photos
243
followers
215
following
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
kookaburra
,
kingfisher
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2020
Richard Brown
ace
Nicely caught I didn't notice the second one initially :)
June 28th, 2020
