Blue Face is coming on by koalagardens
Photo 828

Blue Face is coming on

The young blue faced honey eater is getting his blue on!
This was him only 11 days ago - https://365project.org/koalagardens/xtra/2020-06-17
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic capture! What a great face.
June 29th, 2020  
