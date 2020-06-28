Sign up
Photo 828
Blue Face is coming on
The young blue faced honey eater is getting his blue on!
This was him only 11 days ago -
https://365project.org/koalagardens/xtra/2020-06-17
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2881
photos
243
followers
215
following
226% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
28th June 2020 1:01pm
Exif
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
australia
,
honeyeater
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic capture! What a great face.
June 29th, 2020
